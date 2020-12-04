Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 368,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

