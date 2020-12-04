Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TBAKF stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

