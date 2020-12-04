Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TBAKF stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.71.
About Ted Baker
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.