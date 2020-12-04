TD Securities Boosts Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$27.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$21.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

