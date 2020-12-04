TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered TCG BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

CGBD opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

