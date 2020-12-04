Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Head to Head Comparison

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 4.10% 9.63% 3.83% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -372.58%

This table compares Syneos Health and ProMIS Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.68 billion 1.39 $131.26 million $2.83 22.13 ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Syneos Health has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Syneos Health and ProMIS Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 2 10 0 2.83 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syneos Health presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Syneos Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Syneos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syneos Health beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including medication adherence, communications solutions, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. for the development of Daiichi Sankyo'S Adc oncology pipeline. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

