Swedbank AB (publ)’s (SWDBY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.95. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.