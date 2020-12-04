Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

SU opened at C$21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.