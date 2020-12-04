Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sumco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.48. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.