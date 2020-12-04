State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 569,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.85% of Heron Therapeutics worth $65,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 661.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 1,102,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.11 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

