State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.87% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $65,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,000 shares of company stock worth $24,103,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

