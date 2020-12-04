Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

