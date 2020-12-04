Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.
Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
