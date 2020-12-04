Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $205.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,312 shares of company stock worth $176,564,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

