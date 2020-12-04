SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 55.3% in November

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SQI Diagnostics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

