Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

SPR stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,020.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

