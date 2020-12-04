Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $62,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 55.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 35,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

