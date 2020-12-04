Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

