Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $2.40 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

