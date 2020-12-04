Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has $48.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Southern Copper stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $61.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,881,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,501,067.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 811,907 shares of company stock worth $46,491,540 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 290,225 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

