Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonova’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SONVY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

SONVY opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Sonova has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

