Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $224,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

SON stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

