Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMPNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sompo from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of SMPNY opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Sompo has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

