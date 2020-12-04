Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

