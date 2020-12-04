Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) & ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Move and ArcBest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ArcBest $2.99 billion 0.37 $39.99 million $2.88 15.14

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Move and ArcBest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A ArcBest 0 3 9 0 2.75

ArcBest has a consensus price target of $37.08, suggesting a potential downside of 14.93%. Given ArcBest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ArcBest is more favorable than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Move and ArcBest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Move N/A N/A N/A ArcBest 1.47% 9.58% 4.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of ArcBest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ArcBest beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet linehaul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. It also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â’do-it-yourself' consumer and corporate account employee relocations, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, warehousing, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

