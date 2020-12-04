Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,868 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PVH were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $73,179,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PVH by 5.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

