Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of TDC opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

