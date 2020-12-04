Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Green Dot by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 715,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,320,739. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

GDOT stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

