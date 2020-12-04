Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

