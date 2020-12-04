Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Showa Denko K.K. stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. Showa Denko K.K. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09.
About Showa Denko K.K.
