Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Declines By 55.6%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY opened at $96.48 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.11.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

