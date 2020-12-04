ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.75.

SWAV stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $5,338,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,997 shares of company stock worth $51,441,001 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

