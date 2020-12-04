SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,819,000 after buying an additional 105,417 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari stock opened at $215.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $216.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.02.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.70.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

