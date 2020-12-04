SG Americas Securities LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 90,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.26 and a 200-day moving average of $258.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

