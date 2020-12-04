Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

