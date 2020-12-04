Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 73.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of SEM opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

