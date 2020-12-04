(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. (SDXAY) has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

