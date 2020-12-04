Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $190.59 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $190,590,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,176.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,025.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.