salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $250.00 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,861 shares of company stock valued at $118,786,662 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

