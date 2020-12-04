salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $282.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $272.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

CRM opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

