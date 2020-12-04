Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

