Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLC opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

