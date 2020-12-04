Roth Capital Boosts Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Price Target to $80.00

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.90.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.