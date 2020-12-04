Roth Capital Boosts Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Price Target to $80.00

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

