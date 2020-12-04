Richard George Monkman Sells 25,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.11, for a total transaction of C$4,777,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,551,513.87.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard George Monkman sold 2,000 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.49, for a total transaction of C$374,980.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$214.24, for a total transaction of C$4,284,820.00.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$189.86 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$86.53 and a 52-week high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$194.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$192.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.83.

KXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

