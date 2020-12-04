RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $476.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strength of the multi-channel platform and membership model enabled it to engage with customers virtually and not chase demand through promotions. The company’s core RH business, solid performance of new galleries, along with continued expansion of RH Hospitality despite adverse macro trends is encouraging. Also, its strategic initiatives to evolve RH from a home furnishings retailer to a luxury lifestyle brand over time will drive growth. Looking ahead, RH expects to reach 20% adjusted operating margin in fiscal 2020 with mid-single digit revenue growth. However, lower outlet and restaurant sales still remain a drag. Low inventory and supply chain disruptions, along with lower outlet sales are near-term headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.19.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $458.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $467.37.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

