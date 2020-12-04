Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rexnord worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rexnord by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $37.60 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

