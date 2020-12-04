REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $546.13 million, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.29.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

