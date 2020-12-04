Reviewing Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap $1.72 billion 41.65 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -63.93

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Snap -57.18% -49.08% -26.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yalla Group and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Snap 1 9 25 0 2.69

Snap has a consensus price target of $32.98, suggesting a potential downside of 31.22%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Snap beats Yalla Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

