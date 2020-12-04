Reviewing Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and Innovaro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 6 7 0 2.54 Innovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus target price of $84.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Innovaro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Innovaro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.63 $482.60 million $3.18 27.79 Innovaro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Innovaro.

Volatility and Risk

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovaro has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Innovaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 6.62% 54.01% 10.09% Innovaro N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Innovaro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Innovaro on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Innovaro Company Profile

Innovaro, Inc. provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs. It serves airlines, automobile, consulting, education, electrical, financial services, food/beverage, government, grocery, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, oil and gas, packaging, plumbing, restaurants, retail, telecommunications, and tobacco industries. The company was formerly known as UTEK Corporation and changed its name to Innovaro, Inc. in March 2010. Innovaro, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

