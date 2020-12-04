Reviewing Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Comstock Mining and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $31.26, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Comstock Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Comstock Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comstock Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Mining and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining $180,000.00 200.91 -$3.81 million ($0.20) -5.25 Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 4.32 $3.97 billion $0.51 46.29

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Mining. Comstock Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Mining and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining 8,739.85% 9.42% 5.98% Barrick Gold 24.81% 5.63% 3.82%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Mining has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Comstock Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada. It operates through two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts. It primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Dayton and Lucerne resource areas. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel, including 19 leasable rooms, 4 cottages, a bar, and a restaurant; 225 acre Daney Ranch property in Dayton, Nevada; and 98-acre industrial park and senior water rights in Silver Springs, Nevada. Comstock Mining Inc. has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim, treat, and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial effluents. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

