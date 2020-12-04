Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.