Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient model and focus on innovation poise the company well for future. In addition, it posted a sturdy third-quarter 2020 buoyed by efforts to address pandemic challenges. Same-store sales were robust in the quarter. It saw strong demand for home-related goods. It is making digital investments, and is on track to widen its target-customer demographic and customer retention. Solid quarterly performance prompted management to raise view for 2020. It is on track to end 2020 on a solid note given the healthy lease portfolios as well as robust underlying trends at virtual and omni-channel businesses. While these raise optimism, the impact of ongoing crisis on the consumers’ spending abiblity cannot be ignored.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

RCII opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $36.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

